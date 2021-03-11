Appeals court rules in favor of Watford accountant convicted of wire fraud

A federal appeals court has ordered a judge to dismiss the wire fraud conviction of a Watford City accountant who was indirectly linked to a man convicted in an oil boom murder-for-hire scheme.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Rene L. Johnson's right to a speedy trial was violated.
Johnson in November 2018 was found guilty of wire fraud but not guilty of three other charges. One of her clients was James Henrikson, who was found guilty of ordering two deaths in a murder-for-hire plot. Johnson provided a $400,000 loan to one of the men who was later killed, under the promise she’d double her money in 90 days.
Johnson was accused of using funds invested in her business, RLJ Factoring, toward that loan without informing investors. She didn’t receive the $800,000 but was reimbursed the $400,000 after threatening a lawsuit.
Before her case went to trial, Johnson moved to dismiss the indictment based on violations of the Speedy Trial Act. A federal judge denied the motion, saying the continuances “served the ends of justice and outweighed the best interests of the public and Johnson in a speedy trial.”
Johnson was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and two years on supervised release. She appealed her conviction, arguing that continuances in the case pushed the time between her initial appearance and the start of her trial beyond the 70 days outlined in the federal Speedy Trial Act.
Johnson made her initial court appearance Sept. 15, 2017. Her trial started Oct. 29, 2018, 14 months later. The trial was delayed four times. The days consumed by the fourth continuance -- brought on by a congested trial calendar -- could not be excluded from the time allowed for a speedy trial, the 8th Circuit panel said.
The appellate judges directed the federal court in North Dakota to vacate her conviction and dismiss the indictment against her. The panel left it up to U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland to decide whether the case should be dismissed with or without prejudice -- legal terms that indicate whether a case can be resurrected.
Johnson’s attorney in the appeal, Monte Rogenby, said he could not comment on the case as some matters pertaining to it are pending. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme did not respond to a telephone message and an email seeking comment.
If Hovland dismisses the case with prejudice, the matter is settled. If he dismisses without prejudice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office could again charge Johnson, but only on the count on which she was convicted -- not on those on which she was acquitted, a former federal prosecutor said.
“They would have to start anew,” said Tim Purdon, U.S. attorney for North Dakota from 2010-15.
A prosecutor considering such a move would have to make sure the statute of limitations hadn’t expired, which could be difficult due to the complexity of the case, Purdon said. Even if the charge was refiled, the case ended up going to trial and Johnson was again found guilty, it would be unlikely she would receive a sentence any harsher than that handed down in the first trial, he said.
The fourth continuance in the trial came at a time when North Dakota was severely short of federal judges and the number of cases was escalating during the state’s oil boom, according to Purdon. He said he’s “very sympathetic” toward Hovland’s situation at the time, but added “the Speedy Trial Act is the Speedy Trial Act,” and nothing prevents Congress from adding more judges to prevent such congestion.
North Dakota's State Board of Accountancy revoked Johnson's certified public accountant license after her conviction, but then placed her back in good standing pending the outcome of her appeal of the license matter to the state Supreme Court. It’s unclear how the 8th Circuit decision will affect her standing.
“That’s up to the board,” Executive Director Mandy Harlow said.
The $400,000 loan Johnson made in 2013 was to Henrikson’s associate, Doug Carlile, of Spokane, Wash. The loan was related to a business venture called Kingdom Dynamics Enterprises, an oil and mineral rights leasing investment operation that sought short-term, high-risk investments.
Carlile was killed in his home in December 2013 at the direction of Henrikson, who is serving life in prison. Henrikson also was convicted of ordering the killing of Kristopher “KC” Clarke, a truck driver who worked for him. Clarke was killed in 2012 near Mandaree on the Fort Berthold Reservation.