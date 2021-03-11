Appeals court rules in favor of Watford accountant convicted of wire fraud

Johnson made her initial court appearance Sept. 15, 2017. Her trial started Oct. 29, 2018, 14 months later. The trial was delayed four times. The days consumed by the fourth continuance -- brought on by a congested trial calendar -- could not be excluded from the time allowed for a speedy trial, the 8th Circuit panel said.

The appellate judges directed the federal court in North Dakota to vacate her conviction and dismiss the indictment against her. The panel left it up to U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland to decide whether the case should be dismissed with or without prejudice -- legal terms that indicate whether a case can be resurrected.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson’s attorney in the appeal, Monte Rogenby, said he could not comment on the case as some matters pertaining to it are pending. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme did not respond to a telephone message and an email seeking comment.

If Hovland dismisses the case with prejudice, the matter is settled. If he dismisses without prejudice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office could again charge Johnson, but only on the count on which she was convicted -- not on those on which she was acquitted, a former federal prosecutor said.

“They would have to start anew,” said Tim Purdon, U.S. attorney for North Dakota from 2010-15.