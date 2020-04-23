Appeals court affirms manslaughter conviction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has let stand the 2018 conviction of a man who was legally drunk and driving a pickup truck that struck a man on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and then stopped with its rear wheels atop him.

A federal jury found Harold Bolman guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 death of his nephew, William White Eagle, in Solen.

Two witnesses who came upon the scene told authorities they found Bolman sitting in the driver’s seat of the pickup with the engine running and the rear tires on White Eagle’s body. Bolman admitted to drinking heavily that day and said he had “backed up and ran over” White Eagle, court documents show. Bolman’s blood alcohol content was almost 0.21, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

Bolman in his appeal argued the trial evidence was insufficient to support his conviction because the government did not establish that he was grossly negligent. The appeals court said Bolman’s argument “takes an overly narrow view” of the trial evidence. The jury when viewing the evidence in its entirety could “reasonably conclude beyond a reasonable doubt” that Bolman was negligent, the judges said.