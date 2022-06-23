Appeal filed in BIA road washout lawsuit

People who were injured and the families of people who died when a Standing Rock Reservation road washed away are appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of their wrongful death lawsuit against tribal and federal officials.

The plaintiffs maintain the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs knew about the poor condition of the culvert under the road and had a duty to warn travelers of the danger. Attorney Tim Purdon argues further in a brief to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that two cases cited by the judge who dismissed the lawsuit are different from the case at hand and “should not be extended beyond their own facts.”

Trudy Peterson, 60, and Jim VanderWal, 65, both of Mobridge, South Dakota, died when their vehicles drove into the chasm on BIA Road 3 -- known locally as the Kenel Road -- in the dark, early morning hours of July 9, 2019. Their families and two other men who were injured in the washout filed a lawsuit for wrongful death, personal injury and personal damage. The suit made 11 claims and sought $10 million in damages.

Overnight rains of 7 inches scoured away at the culvert, which had been designated for replacement several years before the washout. It was bowing but not considered dangerous, a tribal official said at the time.

Purdon said in the suit that the BIA had adopted road maintenance standards from the transportation departments of North Dakota and South Dakota, which he said included inspection, maintenance and signage requirements. He argued that the washout could have been avoided if the BIA had adhered to those standards.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in March dismissed the suit, saying the BIA and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe had the discretion to determine when, where and how to perform road maintenance, and as such were shielded from liability. Hovland in dismissing the suit also said the rule exempting the bureau from liability was “extremely unfair,” and "is in dire need of correction.”

Purdon in a brief filed Thursday asks the 8th Circuit to reverse Hovland’s order. The issue, he says, is whether the BIA’s failure to provide warning “was an exercise of judgment or choice based on considerations of public policy sufficient to establish immunity."

Purdon disagreed with Hovland’s use of precedent set by two cases in which the bureau did not place warning signs but was cleared of liability -- one pertaining to a fatal crash on a washboard road maintained by the BIA, the other to a drowning on a lake the BIA was aerating to prevent it from freezing.

The failing culvert on the Kenel Road was different because the BIA had known since 2014 that it was failing and posed “a grave hidden hazard” to travelers, according to Purdon.

“Yet (the BIA) failed to warn of this lurking danger, even as it worsened over a period of five years,” he said.

BIA attorneys have 30 days to respond to the appeal. Purdon can then reply to the response. He said he expects oral arguments to take place sometime in the fall.

Joshua Dos Santos, listed in court documents as the attorney representing the U.S. Justice Department, did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

