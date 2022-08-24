 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Apparent murder-suicide investigated in north Bismarck

  • 0

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in north Bismarck.

Officers responded to "numerous welfare checks requested on mother and son" in the 3800 block of Renee Drive around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Officers who entered the residence found the bodies of 45-year-old Michelle Myers of Tennessee and 25-year-old Dylan Myers of Bismarck.

Preliminary investigation leads authorities to believe that Michelle Myers killed her son and then herself, according to Gardiner. An autopsy has been ordered. Police are still investigating and did not immediately release more details.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Irpin police officer remembers war evacuation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News