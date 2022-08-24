Apparent murder-suicide investigated in north Bismarck

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in north Bismarck.

Officers responded to "numerous welfare checks requested on mother and son" in the 3800 block of Renee Drive around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Officers who entered the residence found the bodies of 45-year-old Michelle Myers of Tennessee and 25-year-old Dylan Myers of Bismarck.

Preliminary investigation leads authorities to believe that Michelle Myers killed her son and then herself, according to Gardiner. An autopsy has been ordered. Police are still investigating and did not immediately release more details.