Almont man sentenced for assault

A judge has sentenced an Almont man convicted of assaulting his uncle to six years in prison.

A Morton County jury in October found Eric Johnson, 36, guilty of aggravated assault. He was acquitted on charges of attempted murder and terrorizing, court documents show.

Johnson allegedly attacked his uncle on Feb. 28, 2021, while the man was working cattle. Johnson was carrying a rifle and told his uncle that if he didn't commit suicide Johnson would beat him to death, according to an affidavit filed by the Morton County Sheriff's Office.

South Central District Judge James Hill suspended four years of a 10-year prison sentence. Johnson must also spend four years on probation after his release.

Defense attorney William Thomason did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
