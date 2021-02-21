Alleged road rage hit-and-run in Bismarck leads to arrest

A Bismarck man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alleged road rage incident Saturday afternoon.

Police say Raymond Moniz, 41, hit another man with his vehicle and left the scene.

Moniz turned himself in Sunday morning. Formal charges were pending. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney representing him.

The incident took place on the 800 block of North Second Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The 33-year-old man who was struck left his vehicle during a road rage incident with Moniz, and Moniz hit him with his vehicle, Patrol Sgt. Noah Lindelow told the Tribune. The man was thrown on the hood of the vehicle, hit the windshield and rolled off, the officer said.

The man was injured but declined immediate transportation to a hospital, Lindelow said. The man's condition was unclear Sunday. Police did not release his name.

Moniz was being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Bond was not immediately set.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

