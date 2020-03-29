A year after RJR quadruple homicides, community support remains strong

The year that has passed “has proven to be trying and a fight,” RJR said in a statement that also said the company “has come out on top of this.”

“We have learned just how precious life is, and how unpredictable it can be, but also, just how much we need to appreciate every aspect of life,” RJR said.

The company issued the statement after the Tribune was declined an interview with owner Jackie Fakler, Robert's widow.

RJR said Fakler has “stood strong and resilient amidst of what seems like a complete nightmare.”

“RJR Maintenance & Management’s staff would agree that her leadership and strength through this major (life) altering event has inspired us all in not only our professional lives, but also our personal lives,” the statement said.

The past year was marked by changes in responsibility as staff members stepped up to fill the vacant roles, RJR said. The company has received an “overwhelming amount of support” during the year, it said.

In honor of the four victims, the company will observe a day of silence on social media on April 1, as well as award two scholarships to local students at a later date.