80-year-old Hazen man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at family, leading police on chase

An 80-year-old Hazen man was arrested Saturday for allegedly pointing a gun at several people, threatening them, damaging police cars and leading authorities on a high-speed chase on city streets.

James Higginbotham entered the Hazen home of his stepdaughter, Amanda Brown, and pointed a gun at the adults and juveniles in the home, police say. He demanded to see Brown's mother, even though an order prohibiting him from contacting her has been in place since January, according to an affidavit. He would not allow people to leave and at times threatened to kill others and himself, police say.

The affidavit alleges Higginbotham put the weapon down after Zach Brown, Amanda's husband, got him to sit at a kitchen table. Zach Brown took the weapon from Higginbotham, and occupants of the home were able to escape in the meantime. Higginbotham refused to stop for police when he left the house, then led them on a chase with speeds nearing 90 mph in 35 mph zones. Higginbotham rammed two squad cars as he left the residence and damaged another as they boxed him in to end the chase, the affidavit says.