5-year-old dies after being struck by pickup in Towner

5-year-old dies after being struck by pickup in Towner

{{featured_button_text}}

TOWNER -- A 5-year-old girl died Saturday after being struck by a pickup in Towner, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The child’s name has not been released. The patrol listed Towner as her hometown.

The driver of the pickup, 21-year-old Samuel Leighton, was moving the pickup in his driveway about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, the patrol said. He saw the child in the driveway after moving the pickup about 50 feet and did not realize he’d struck the girl until he parked the pickup, the patrol said. The child was taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News