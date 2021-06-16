3 YCC youths arrested hour after escape

Three youths from a correctional facility in Mandan were arrested Wednesday in Bismarck about an hour after they took a contractor’s vehicle and fled.

The three absconded from the Youth Correctional Center about 11 a.m. during supervised recreation, said Kayli Richards, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The contractor’s vehicle was unlocked and the keys were in it. Richards declined to identify the contractor.

Staff at the center were unable to stop the youths from leaving and immediately alerted law enforcement. Nobody was injured, Richards said.

The three abandoned the vehicle in the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue, according to Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner. Officers found them hiding in another vehicle in the 600 block of West Bowen Avenue and arrested two of them. The third fled and was arrested near South Central High School. All three were in custody before noon.

Bismarck police arrested them on suspicion of fleeing on foot and unlawful entry into a vehicle, Gardiner said.

The Corrections Department would not release information about the youths' ages or sex or the offenses that landed them at the YCC, citing the ongoing investigation. More information could become available later, Richards said.

