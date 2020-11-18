3-way fight over House seat set for North Dakota Supreme Court

North Dakota's Supreme Court is set on Friday to hear the arguments of three factions vying to fill a state House seat won by a deceased candidate.
The court on Tuesday granted Democrat Kathrin Volochenko's motion to intervene in the case in which oral arguments are set for Friday morning.
Volochenko, of Mercer, received 11% of the vote in the general election, finishing behind Republicans Dave Nehring, of Bismarck, and David Andahl, who won District 8's two House seats with 41% and 36% of the vote, respectively.
Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, died Oct. 5 from COVID-19. His death led to the legal fight started by Gov. Doug Burgum, who cites a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.”
The first-term Republican governor has appointed Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the seat. Burgum last week sued the secretary of state, the Legislature and the District 8 Republican chairman to prevent them from filling the seat, asking the high court to allow his appointment.
A Connecticut attorney who calls himself "a scholar on the constitutional and legal issues surrounding legislative vacancies" filed a brief with the court on Tuesday in support of the governor's stance.
"Such a holding would reflect a widely accepted practice across the United States," wrote Tyler Yeargain, associate director of the Yale Center for Environmental Law and Policy.
Support Local Journalism
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who is representing the Legislature and Secretary of State Al Jaeger, has cited his Oct. 13 opinion that Andahl's death, if he were elected, would create a vacancy that District 8 Republicans' Executive Committee could fill by appointment.
The secretary of state, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and District 8 GOP Chairman Loren DeWitz have said they will follow the opinion. District party leaders already are planning a meeting for later this month to make an appointment.
Pollert, R-Carrington, who chairs a powerful committee of lawmakers that guides work between legislative sessions, sent a letter to DeWitz Friday, notifying him of "a vacancy in the office of state representative for District 8." The State Canvassing Board certified general election results that day. District 8 Republicans have 21 days to appoint a successor, according to the letter.
The attorney general last week said Burgum "has got a terrible case all around" and is wasting tax dollars in bringing the lawsuit against the secretary of state, the Legislature and the district party.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki has said the governor "is fulfilling his Constitutional responsibility to fill the District 8 seat because there is no state law that applies to this unique situation."
Political observers have pointed out the intraparty Republican politics at play. Burgum in 2016 handily defeated the state's longest-serving attorney general for the Republican gubernatorial nomination from voters.
Burgum also has clashed with longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee and has tangled with the governor over budget issues.
Andahl and Nehring teamed up and defeated Delzer in the June primary. Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, gave more than $1.8 million to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat.
The District 8 GOP chairman said Delzer "has expressed interest" in being appointed to the disputed seat.
The legal fight is the second one involving Burgum and the Legislature. In 2018, the state Supreme Court heard and resolved disputes of executive and legislative authority in the governor's veto powers and provisions set by lawmakers in several budget bills.
Republicans hold supermajority control of the Legislature and won 65 of 69 legislative seats in the general election. State lawmakers take office Dec. 1.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.