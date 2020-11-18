3-way fight over House seat set for North Dakota Supreme Court

"Such a holding would reflect a widely accepted practice across the United States," wrote Tyler Yeargain, associate director of the Yale Center for Environmental Law and Policy.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who is representing the Legislature and Secretary of State Al Jaeger, has cited his Oct. 13 opinion that Andahl's death, if he were elected, would create a vacancy that District 8 Republicans' Executive Committee could fill by appointment.

The secretary of state, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and District 8 GOP Chairman Loren DeWitz have said they will follow the opinion. District party leaders already are planning a meeting for later this month to make an appointment.

Pollert, R-Carrington, who chairs a powerful committee of lawmakers that guides work between legislative sessions, sent a letter to DeWitz Friday, notifying him of "a vacancy in the office of state representative for District 8." The State Canvassing Board certified general election results that day. District 8 Republicans have 21 days to appoint a successor, according to the letter.

The attorney general last week said Burgum "has got a terrible case all around" and is wasting tax dollars in bringing the lawsuit against the secretary of state, the Legislature and the district party.