3-way fight over House seat set for North Dakota Supreme Court; Delzer appointed to seat he lost in primary

North Dakota's Supreme Court is set on Friday to hear the arguments of three factions vying to fill a state House seat won by a deceased candidate, but one group has already moved ahead.

District 8 Republicans' Executive Committee on Wednesday night in a 17-1 vote appointed longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, to the District 8 House seat won by David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, who died Oct. 5 from COVID-19.

District 8 GOP Chairman Loren DeWitz and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, confirmed Delzer's appointment. Nobody else sought the appointment, DeWitz said.

DeWitz said Secretary of State Al Jaeger will be notified Thursday of Delzer's appointment. State lawmakers take office Dec. 1.

Pollert and DeWitz said they feel they are in the right by proceeding with the appointment process amid the lawsuit.

"We had started this process before we got notification that the lawsuit was filed. We had set up our (meeting) date," DeWitz said.

"I still feel we are in the correct mode of action, but until the Supreme Court rules, that'll be the final say," said Pollert, adding he is "of course" happy to see Delzer selected.