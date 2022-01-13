 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 arrested in large Billings County drug busts

Law enforcement agencies in two Billings County incidents confiscated a total of 4 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills and more than 55 pounds of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Buchanan man and a Glen Ullin woman were taken into custody Tuesday when authorities said they found the meth, 500 fentanyl pills, half a pound of marijuana, and a stolen firearm in the suspects' vehicle, authorities said. Jason Holland and Katie Armijo were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol Interdiction team and Southwest Narcotics Task Force conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Billings County.

A Sunday chase that started near Glendive, Montana, and ended in a crash involving the suspect's vehicle and a Billings County sheriff’s vehicle near Medora netted the 55 pounds of marijuana, authorities said. Benjamin Spanbauer of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was arrested for a number of violations in both states, including possession with intent to deliver marijuana. No one was injured in the crash.

Court documents don’t list attorneys for any of the suspects.

