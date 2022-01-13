3 arrested in large Billings County drug busts

Law enforcement agencies in two Billings County incidents confiscated a total of 4 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills and more than 55 pounds of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Buchanan man and a Glen Ullin woman were taken into custody Tuesday when authorities said they found the meth, 500 fentanyl pills, half a pound of marijuana, and a stolen firearm in the suspects' vehicle, authorities said. Jason Holland and Katie Armijo were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol Interdiction team and Southwest Narcotics Task Force conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Billings County.

A Sunday chase that started near Glendive, Montana, and ended in a crash involving the suspect's vehicle and a Billings County sheriff’s vehicle near Medora netted the 55 pounds of marijuana, authorities said. Benjamin Spanbauer of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was arrested for a number of violations in both states, including possession with intent to deliver marijuana. No one was injured in the crash.

Court documents don’t list attorneys for any of the suspects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2