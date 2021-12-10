3 arrested in 3-pound meth bust

Morton County and North Dakota Highway Patrol officers arrested three men on Interstate 94 after finding more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Brandon Hall, 30, of Nashville, Tennessee; Anthony Sowell, 20, of Williston; and Anthony Havlicheck, 30, of Bakersfield, California, are charged with drug conspiracy, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

A Morton County sheriff’s deputy assisted a state trooper in searching the vehicle after a traffic stop Wednesday, according to an affidavit. The search was prompted by the smell of marijuana coming from the car and suspected pieces of marijuana on the driver’s shirt, authorities said. The officers said they found three heat-sealed bags of meth, plastic bags, a scale and a gun. The weight of the meth was more than 53 ounces, the affidavit states.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the men in court records. They face the possibility of 20 years in prison on the most serious charge.

