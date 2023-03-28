A Bismarck couple and a Mandan man are accused of working together to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills in Burleigh and Morton counties.

Bismarck police, Mandan police and Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers on Friday arrested Ahmad Johnson, 24, Dakota Drain, 25, and Frederick Mclin, 31, following a lengthy investigation that began in December. Authorities say Johnson and Drain are in a relationship.

The investigation uncovered that the group worked to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck and Mandan over the course of three years, an affidavit alleges.

Police executed two search warrants. Officers arrested Johnson and Mclin at a residence in Mandan and found 159 fentanyl pills, marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales and $1,291 in cash, authorities said. Drain was arrested while the second warrant was executed at Washington Heights Apartments in Bismarck, where Drain and Johnson live. The search found a digital scale, $465 in cash and two phones, according to an affidavit.

All three suspects face a charge of conspiracy to manufacture/deliver fentanyl in excess of 40 grams. The Class A felony carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

“A single fentanyl pill weighs approximately 0.1 grams and it only takes 400 pills to achieve (40 grams). This investigation shows a conspiracy to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills,” the affidavit said.

Johnson pled guilty in July 2020 in Morton County to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He served 62 days in jail and 1 ½ years on probation, court records show.

All three suspects made their initial appearance in court Monday. Bail for Mclin and Johnson was set at $50,000, while Drain’s bail was set at $25,000.

Court documents do not list attorneys for Johnson and Drain. Mclin’s attorney did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner told the Tribune that “Any arrest, large or small, will do something to curtail the distribution of fentanyl in our area. We will continue to aggressively investigate these crimes and bring those that do harm to our city by trafficking drugs to justice."