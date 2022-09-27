2nd suspect pleads not guilty in shooting on UTTC campus

Two Fargo brothers accused in an August shooting on the United Tribes Technical College campus in Bismarck have both pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

Devin Proffit, 29, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to tampering with physical evidence, court documents show. He allegedly told police he threw a gun and magazine out the window of a car after the shooting to protect his brother, who he said is a convicted felon.

Damion Proffit, 32, on Monday pleaded not guilty to felony terrorizing, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle and fleeing police, along with several misdemeanors.

Authorities allege Damion Proffit drove a college utility truck through a fence in the early morning hours of Aug. 25, and that the brothers threatened a man they saw shooting video of them. The man told police one of the men tried to kick in his door before they left.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the campus and near the same residence about 5:45 a.m. that day, according to an affidavit. Officers found spent shell casings near the house, a bullet hole in an exterior wall of an entryway, and a bullet lodged in the water heater, the document states. Authorities allege video footage from Devin Proffit’s phone shows Damion Proffit firing the gun toward campus. No injuries were reported.

The brothers were arrested a few hours later at a mobile home park adjacent to University Drive, after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop while they were in a stolen car.

Both brothers are scheduled for trial Dec. 15.