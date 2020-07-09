2nd round of marijuana pardons recommended to North Dakota governor

Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who sits on the board, has said he believes criminal penalties and consequences should be proportionate to the offense.

He also has said he's seen people with minor marijuana-related convictions struggle to find housing and employment. As many as 175,000 cases going back decades could be eligible for pardons.

"And some of them quite old, and of course some of them could be the same people," Stenehjem told the Tribune on Thursday.

But the number of applications so far has been less than he expected. He said some eligible people with convictions from long ago might not have encountered barriers because of their record.

The state's longest-serving attorney general has sought to greater publicize the new policy, most recently submitting a memo for the spring issue of the State Bar Association of North Dakota's publication, addressed to attorneys for them to inform clients.

"I think, too, people have started to see that it's a very quick and easy thing to do, and it's free," Stenehjem said of the new pardon process.