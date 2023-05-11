A man involved with three others in an alleged scheme in which they stole more than $2 million worth of oil in western North Dakota has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Joseph Vandewalker, of Arnegard, on Thursday pleaded guilty to theft conspiracy and dealing in stolen goods. Northwest District Judge Robin Schmidt in addition to the prison time ordered him to pay $200,000 in restitution as well as $1,025 in fines and court fees.

Authorities in June 2022 alleged that Vandewalker, and Michael Garcia, Mark McGregor and Darrell Merrell, all three of Watford City, were involved in a three-year plan in which they stole $2.4 million worth of oil. Merrell and Vandewalker as truck drivers skimmed oil they were to offload at a Crestwood Midstream facility by manipulating equipment during their deliveries. McGregor allegedly arranged pickup dates and details, while Garcia was the “money link” for selling the oil and paying drivers, authorities said.

Garcia in December pleaded guilty to theft conspiracy and leading a criminal association. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $200,000 in restitution as well as $1,025 in fines and fees.

McGregor is scheduled for a change-of-plea on June 7. Merrell’s change-of-plea is Aug. 2.