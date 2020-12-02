218 citations issued in Vision Zero patrols

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota issued 218 citations during recent extra patrols that focused on enforcing laws against underage drinking.
The patrols were conducted from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15 as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Among the citations issued were 63 for minor consumption, 18 for minor in possession, four for DUI, 34 speeding citations and 10 drug-related citations.
The additional enforcement is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on the state’s roads, the department said.
