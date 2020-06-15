2019 North Dakota court filings down; Bismarck-Mandan's judicial district still surpassing Fargo area

Romanick said court officials are revamping courtrooms to accommodate social distancing. He said there is a "substantial clog" of trials, and he hopes jurors are comfortable with coming in.

Meanwhile, 2020 filings appear to be on pace with 2019, despite the pandemic and restrictions it rendered, he said.

Juvenile cases in 2019 totaled 348, down more than one-fifth from 2018's 445 cases, which Romanick said could be attributed to programs meant to keep children out of court.

The decrease largely related to a 15% drop in deprivations, or cases of child neglect and abuse, said Carrie Hjellming, director of juvenile court for a state unit of 17 counties that encompasses the South Central Judicial District. But delinquent and unruly referrals to court were up from 2018, she added.

She also credited juvenile programs for the 2019 decrease, noting the Dual Status Youth Initiative, which launched in early 2019 as a program to reduce referrals to juvenile court of children and families also involved in the child welfare system.

Hjellming said juvenile court referrals ebb and flow each month for a variety of factors, such as fewer monitors of behavior due to no school in summer. The pandemic "is new for all of us," she said.