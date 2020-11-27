2 sentenced in $189,000 oxycodone bust in Bismarck

A Detroit man arrested last year when Bismarck police said they found more than 2,700 oxycodone pills in his possession was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison, court documents show.

Deangelo Orlando, 30, was charged with drug possession and conspiracy when the June 2019 search of a vehicle and his person by police revealed the pills, which had a street value of $189,000.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor also ordered Orlando to spend three years on supervised release after his prison time.

Orlando was a passenger in a car driven by Whitney Bearstail, 37, of Bismarck, who entered into a plea agreement in February. Bearstail was sentenced to three years of supervised release on drug possession and conspiracy charges, court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0