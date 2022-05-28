2 inmates apprehended after walking away from Missouri River Correctional Center

Authorities have apprehended two inmates who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck.

Jonathan Hoffman and Alexander Meyer went missing from the unfenced, minimum-security facility about 8:30 p.m. Friday and were apprehended around 2 p.m. Saturday by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

No details were immediately released about the inmates’ apprehension.

Hoffman was imprisoned on numerous Stutsman County convictions related to burglary, theft, criminal mischief and drugs. He was scheduled to be released in March 2024.

Meyer was serving time for drugs, weapon and identify theft convictions out of Cass County. He was scheduled for release in July 2024.

