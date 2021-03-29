 Skip to main content
2 injured in shooting in north Bismarck; police say no threat to public
Two people were injured in a late-night shooting at the Mapleton Apartments in north Bismarck.

Police did not immediately say if anyone was in custody, but they did say there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

"Police believe this to be a targeted attack on the two victims," Lt. Luke Gardiner said in a statement.

Officers who responded to reports of gunfire about 11 p.m. Sunday found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions and identities weren't immediately released.

The investigation was continuing, and no further details were immediately released.

