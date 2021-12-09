2 indicted in October beating death on Fort Berthold Reservation

Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with the October beating death of a New Town man on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Edward Finley and Kenneth Grady, both 30, caused the death of Valentino White Jr., 38, by punching and kicking him in an attack at a New Town mobile home that lasted more than a minute, an FBI affidavit alleges. It does not say where Finley and Grady are from but does say they are members of the Three Affiliated Tribes.

White at one point on Oct. 10 allegedly was upset with another man and pulled a knife, the affidavit states. Later that night Finley allegedly punched White and knocked him off a chair. White tried to fight back, and onlookers told authorities Finley and Grady punched and kicked him in the head during the altercation.

White suffered severe brain injuries, according to federal authorities. He was declared brain dead on Oct. 11 and later removed from life support, documents state. His obituary lists the date of death as Oct. 12.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment further on the case.

Further court appearances for Finley and Grady aren’t listed in court documents. Finley's attorney, Ryan Sandberg, declined comment on the case. Grady's attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

