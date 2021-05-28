 Skip to main content
2 charged with using elderly woman's bank account for travel, traffic tickets
2 charged with using elderly woman's bank account for travel, traffic tickets

  • Updated
Police have arrested two Mandan residents they say used an elderly family member's bank accounts to travel, pay off a car loan and cover traffic tickets.

Laurie Guthmiller, 61, is charged with endangering a vulnerable adult. Matthew Guthmiller, 37, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The charges carry a possible 10-year prison sentence upon conviction.

The elderly woman is identified only by initials in a police affidavit, but the document indicates she is Laurie Guthmiller's mother. Matthew Guthmiller's relationship to the two women is unclear.

Bank statements show nearly $47,000 in payments from an elderly woman’s account went toward a car loan from 2017-20. The woman in 2011 was deemed incompetent because of Alzheimer’s disease and hadn’t driven since, according to the affidavit. More than $15,000 in debit card transactions were made in cities associated with casinos, including Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, police say.

Matthew Guthmiller on several occasions from 2017-19 used the woman’s debit card to make ATM withdrawals at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and to pay for traffic tickets, bail and court fees, police allege. The woman's Social Security and pension benefits were deposited monthly into the account.

Warrants were issued for the two Thursday. They were arrested late Thursday night by Mandan police, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center's website. Attorneys weren’t listed for them in court records.

Laurie Guthmiller

Laurie Guthmiller

Matthew Guthmiller

Matthew Guthmiller

