2 charged in Morton County theft, vulnerable adult case

An arrest warrant has been issued for a St. Anthony woman who police allege transferred more than $300,000 from a joint account to her own account and in doing so endangered a vulnerable adult.

Allison Guthmiller, 34, allegedly spent money on a car, trips and shopping sprees, and to pay off $84,500 in a divorce settlement, according to a police affidavit.

Authorities say Guthmiller had power of attorney for an 88-year-old woman. Transfers from their joint account to Guthmiller’s sole account totaled $173,000 in 2020 and $140,000 in 2021 through August, police said.

No attorney is listed for Guthmiller in court documents.

Her former husband, Cody Guthmiller, is charged with theft of property delivered by mistake, court documents show. Police say Allison Guthmiller paid him $84,500 in a divorce settlement but used money from the joint account with the woman. He has not returned the money on advice of his attorney, Erica Shively, according to the affidavit.

Shively did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Guthmillers face the possibility of 20 years in prison if convicted. Future court dates aren’t listed in court records.

