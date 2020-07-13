1st North Dakota tribal youth services pact deemed 'sustainable'

"While it is still too early into this pilot phase to have actual outcome data to measure effectiveness, it is the belief of this team that the MOU under this cooperative agreement is sustainable and will benefit youth adjudicated in Spirit Lake Tribal Court," states the July 1 report.

Spirit Lake Tribal Court Chief Judge Joe Vetsch said the agreement works well for sharing resources and technical assistance and building relationships, but staffing has been a challenge after major budget cuts.

He'd like to see three times as many youth receive services, which are ordered as part of probation. The tribal court sees 20-25 youth per month.

"I'm hopeful numbers are going to increase, and I'm hopeful that we're going to see more kids accessing more services, but it's kind of early in the process," Vetsch said. He's hopeful the 2021 Legislature will continue the new law.

The Supreme Court will submit a proposal to extend the law another two years, State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said. There hasn't been enough time or participation to properly evaluate it, she added.