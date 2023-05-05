A 19-year-old man who was shot Thursday by a Bismarck police officer was still hospitalized Friday and is under arrest on suspicion of terrorizing, according to the department.

Police say two men at an Arlington Drive residence asked Daedyn Lewellyn, of Bismarck, to leave the home about midday but he refused. The men argued, and Lewellyn allegedly pulled a gun on one of them, who is also 19, the department said. The two men fled to the back of the residence and Lewellyn left the area.

Police about 2:30 p.m. found Lewellyn leaving the U-Haul storage center on Interstate Loop. He had a weapon and was shot by an officer, the department said. The extent of Lewellyn's injuries is not clear. No officers were injured. The officer who fired at Lewellyn is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police on Thursday said Lewellyn was “known to police” and the subject on an ongoing investigation. They did not elaborate Friday on the nature of that investigation. Formal charges from the Thursday incident are not listed in court documents.