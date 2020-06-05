15 graduate from North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fifteen troopers on Friday graduated from North Dakota's Law Enforcement Training Academy.

They began at the academy on Jan. 20 and this week completed an accelerated 20-week training program.

The newly sworn troopers on Monday will begin field training with assigned troopers around the state.

“These recruits have displayed exemplary dedication, hard work, and commitment to serving our citizens," said Lt. Daniel Haugen, the academy's training director. "I have the utmost confidence that these recruits will be successful in their law enforcement careers and serve proudly as members of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.”

The troopers' assigned locations will be announced in August after field training.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

