138 citations issued in Drive Sober push

State law enforcement agencies issued 138 alcohol or drug-related citations during North Dakota’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign from Aug. 14 to Sept. 1, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Of the citations issued, 47 were for DUI. There were 50 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container. Nineteen drug-related arrests were made during the campaign, the department said.

High-visibility enforcement is one element of Vision Zero ND, a statewide effort to eliminate vehicle deaths. About one in six adult arrests in North Dakota in 2019 were for DUI, the department said.

