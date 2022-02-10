1 of 2 BIA officers dismissed from wrongful death lawsuit stemming from Standing Rock shooting

A judge has dismissed one of two Bureau of Indian Affairs officers from a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was shot and killed on the Standing Rock Reservation in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor signed an order Tuesday dismissing Gary Sandland Jr. from a suit filed by the family of George “Ryan” Gipp Jr.

The family claims Gipp was unarmed and obeyed instructions when officers used a Taser on him several times and shot him as he stumbled into a road ditch near Fort Yates. Officers had responded to a call that shots had been fired in Fort Yates, which the family said was an accidental discharge of a shotgun Gipp used while turkey hunting that day.

Sandland maintains “he did not discharge his Taser or firearm,” according to a document filed jointly by attorneys for Gipp’s family, the BIA and the officers.

“All evidence produced to date supports this assertion,” the document states.

Tom Conlin, the attorney representing Gipp's family, told the Tribune that the agreement to dismiss Sandland came about after a review of more information about the incident.

"After finally receiving records from the government, including video and audio recordings, it appears that Webb did all the shooting, and Sandland didn’t fire," Conlin said.

Traynor dismissed Sandland without prejudice, which means he could be reinstated as a defendant later if supporting evidence is produced. Attorneys for Gipp’s family have 10 days from the time depositions are taken to file such a notice. If they don’t, Sandland is dismissed with prejudice, meaning he could not be brought back into the lawsuit.

BIA Officer Raymond Webb has not been dismissed from the suit. Neither officer was charged criminally in Gipp’s death. The officers and the federal government have denied wrongdoing.

Gipp’s family alleges excessive force, assault and battery, and negligence on the part of the officers and the BIA. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Traynor in May dismissed one claim in the suit, saying officers were in compliance with all training provisions.

