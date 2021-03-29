1 dead, 1 injured in north Bismarck shooting; police say no threat to public

A man has died and another is hospitalized following a shooting late Sunday at the Mapleton Apartments in north Bismarck.

Police did not immediately take any suspects into custody, but they were following up on leads, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. There does not appear to be a threat to the general public, according to authorities.

"Police believe this to be a targeted attack on the two victims," Gardiner said in a statement.

Officers who responded to reports of gunfire about 11 p.m. Sunday found two people with gunshot wounds inside the apartment complex. They were taken to a local hospital.

Police have not yet released the name of the 26-year-old man who died to allow time for his family to notify relatives. The other man who was shot, age 29, was in stable condition Monday afternoon and expected to make a full recovery, police said.

