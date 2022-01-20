1 arrested, 1 wanted in Glen Ullin Pharmacy burglary

One man is in custody and a warrant has been issued for another in connection with the theft last fall of drugs from the Glen Ullin Pharmacy that police said could be worth $160,000 on the street.

Maurice Delage, 31, of Mandan, faces felony theft, burglary, criminal mischief, tampering with evidence and drug charges, court records show. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Jordan Ward, 29, of Dickinson, for theft, burglary and criminal mischief.

Morton County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday executed a search warrant at a Cascade Way Northwest apartment in Mandan after gathering information that showed the two men were linked to the pharmacy theft in September, according to an affidavit. The search netted 14 grams of heroin, 6 grams of methamphetamine and scales. Deputies said they also found evidence that someone attempted to destroy the drugs before authorities entered the apartment.

The men were identified as suspects in the pharmacy burglary through surveillance video, police said. The pharmacy lost narcotic pills, pain patches and overdose medication valued at just more than $12,000. The pharmacy suffered about $3,500 in damage to windows, doors and security systems.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the men in court documents.

