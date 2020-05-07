Crash in Morton County kills Texas man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Texas man is dead after a crash in Morton County.

The 51-year-old man from Lampasas, Texas, was driving a pickup truck that was struck by an SUV on state Highway 1806. The driver of the SUV lost control on a curve and crossed the center line, hitting the truck, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, 35 miles south of Mandan. Both vehicles rolled in the ditch.

The Texas man died at the scene. The 28-year-old Fort Yates woman driving the SUV and a 48-year-old female passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

