Crash in Morton County kills Texas man

A Texas man is dead after a crash in Morton County.

The 51-year-old man from Lampasas, Texas, was driving a pickup truck that was struck by an SUV on state Highway 1806. The driver of the SUV lost control on a curve and crossed the center line, hitting the truck, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, 35 miles south of Mandan. Both vehicles rolled in the ditch.

The Texas man died at the scene. The 28-year-old Fort Yates woman driving the SUV and a 48-year-old female passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

