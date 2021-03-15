Crash blocks westbound lanes of Expressway Bridge

A late-Sunday crash on Expressway Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan shut down the westbound lanes for about an hour.
A car driven by Alexis Albers, 22, of Mandan, rear-ended a car that had stalled on the bridge shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Highway Patrol reported.
Albers was not injured. The people in the stalled car -- Anderson Begay, 43, and Grace Begay, 50, of Ganado, Arizona -- were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, according to the patrol.
The investigation was continuing.
