COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in North Dakota as new state prevention measures take effect

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Violators of any of the new measures could be fined at least $1,000, though Burgum in a statement said penalties would be reserved "for the most egregious violations that put public health at risk."

A group of doctors issued a statement late Sunday expressing support for the state's moves and urging state residents to comply despite the "significant sacrifices" that might be required.

"Know that this is not something that we need to bear forever," the statement said. "We are hopeful that if we all step up to make these sacrifices together now, we can hope for a flattening of the curve within 2 incubation cycles (or about 4 weeks). This will buy us precious time to deploy forthcoming better therapies, and efficacious vaccines, both of which appear to be close at hand."

The letter was signed by 86 doctors, including University of North Dakota medical school dean Joshua Wynne, the state's chief health strategist; Joan Connell, field medical officer and pediatrician for the health department; Stephen McDonough, of Bismarck, who worked for the health department for 15 years; North Dakota State University infectious disease specialist Paul Carson; and Bismarck pediatrician Kathy Anderson, president of the North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Risk levels