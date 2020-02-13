County planning commission rejects proposal from developers to rezone area north of Bismarck

Other planning and zoning commissioners unanimously agreed there wasn't a conflict of interest, with one saying he consulted with State's Attorney Julie Lawyer. Commissioner Brian Bitner said he believed there was no conflict of interest since the board was considering zoning for the development project in the meeting, not whether to approve the wastewater facility.

Some residents weren't convinced.

"If we're going to talk about wastewater, is Bakken still going to be voting if that's part of what we are doing tonight if there's interest there? I think that needs to be reevaluated," resident Mary Jo Ehrman said.

The commission voted 8-1 to reject the rezoning proposal, with Bakken in the minority.

"Bismarck is growing extremely fast and, at some point, (the area) is going to be within city limits," Bakken said after the meeting. "Now, as the city grows out, it's going to be a nightmare annexing 2 ½-acre lots from an infrastructure perspective, from a tax perspective."

Bitner, who also sits on the county commission, said during the meeting that he was not "comfortable with the technology" proposed, mentioning concerns with the effluent's path before it is discharged into the Missouri River.