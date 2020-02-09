Countdown to spring football on for Marauders

Once signing day comes and goes, the countdown for spring football begins.

The college football calendar doesn’t allow for a lot of down time when there’s work to be done.

“We have another month of training and then we’re playing football,” U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. “It will be here real quick.”

For the Marauders, spring ball starts March 9 leading up to the spring game on April 11.

“The kids that are here, there’s a different energy, a different feel,” Bagnell said. “The workouts have been great. Our guys are stronger. Coach (Michael) Silbernagel has our guys working really hard.”

The Marauders are coming off a 2-win season, the first multiple-victory campaign since 2014, but there was no consolation in that.

“We're judged on winning games, we understand that. Nobody is content with last season by any means,” Bagnell said. "We were a few plays away in the fourth quarter from winning five or six games last season. We have to be able to finish those games. We have to get over the hump.”

The Marauders are returning a promising core on both sides of the ball. A season with good health, which has not happened in recent years, also would help.