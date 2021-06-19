Corps weighs options for Garrison Dam spillway after 2011 flood showed weakness

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is considering how to make the Garrison Dam safer in future floods a decade after the use of the dam’s spillway revealed weaknesses within the structure.

The agency opened the spillway gates for the first time in the dam’s history on June 1, 2011, sending a cascade of water down the concrete chute. The water flowed into a basin and then a channel that connects with the Missouri River about 4 miles downstream of the hydroelectric power plant.

A wet spring and snowmelt from the Rockies during the months leading up to June contributed to the flooding that began in Bismarck-Mandan that month. Lake Sakakawea, meanwhile, swelled behind the dam.

Using the spillway helped the Corps manage the flood, but the spillway faced challenges as water rushed down its slope. Among them, at least two of 29 manholes positioned within the chute came loose.