Cooler with bird carcasses causes stir at Bismarck hotel
An unattended package that caused a stir at a Bismarck hotel Monday turned out to be a cooler containing bird carcasses.

Police and the Bismarck Bomb Squad responded to the Radisson in late afternoon when the cooler's owner couldn't be located.

Authorities Monday evening said the cooler had been deemed harmless.

"Bismarck Police Department's number one priority is public safety," the department said in a statement. "We will continue to investigate unattended packages with public and officer safety in mind."

