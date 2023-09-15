Construction on Interstate 94 will begin next week in preparation for a 2024 project on the Grant Marsh Bridge.
Traffic will be reduced from just west of Exit 153 to just east of Exit 157, shifting to one lane in each direction starting Tuesday. Eastbound access to the interstate will come from Exit 153, as the Bismarck Expressway on-ramp to the eastbound portion of Interstate 94 will be closed.
Speed limits will be reduced to 40 mph in the area, and temporary median crossovers will be constructed on either end of the bridge.
The project is scheduled for completion by mid-November.