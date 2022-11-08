Computer issues cause brief voting delays in Burleigh County

Computer issues caused a 20-minute delay in voting at eight of the 18 polling sites in Burleigh County early Tuesday.

Electronic poll pads are used to check in and verify voters. They're updated regularly to capture early and mail-in ballots.

"An update affected the configuration of the poll pads and was resolved in 20 minutes -- which can seem like an eternity on Election Day morning," a statement from Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White said.

The poll pads help election workers ensure that a voter is in the right location and hasn't already voted.

"The computer check-in process does not affect the way ballots are cast, counted and tabulated," White's statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear why just eight polling sites were affected, or what, specifically, caused the glitch. It also wasn't clear how many, if any, people left the impacted sites before voting.

The weather on Election Day was not affecting voting. The temperature in Bismarck-Mandan on Tuesday morning was in the low 30s, with a light wind and no precipitation. Bismarck did get 1.4 inches of snow on Monday, but most roads were clear by Tuesday.

