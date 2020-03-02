Complaints levied against Human Service Zone leader; no decision made on investigation

Burleigh County Human Service Zone Interim Director Kim Osadchuk and the agency she oversees are facing various complaints including a hostile work environment, but zone board members on Monday didn't reach consensus on launching an independent investigation.
About 80 people attended a board meeting requested by Sens. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, and Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, who along with the Burleigh County Commission make up the board. Some were former workers of Burleigh County Social Services -- which is now the human service zone under a redesign of social services implemented by the 2019 Legislature -- while others work in the behavioral health industry.
Oban proposed the meeting in a letter to Burleigh County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox on Feb. 26, according to County Auditor Allan Vietmeier. A letter she and Dever sent to board members Monday asked for the board to decide whether to hire an independent investigator, saying “several complaints and concerns have been brought to our attention” regarding Osadchuk from “individuals, agencies, and organizations.”
“If I am responsible for any sort of accountability moving forward, I will not stand by and ignore things that are brought to my attention,” Oban said during the meeting. She added that she also “received communications” from people in support of Osadchuk.
Osadchuk declined comment to the Tribune. She attended the meeting but the board did not ask her to speak. Board members also did not allow public comments during the meeting.
Oban summed up the concerns in the letter to board members. They were “expressed anonymously” and in “face-to-face conversations,” according to the letter. They accuse social services of a “hostile work environment” and “difficult working relationships with community partners,” and reference “employee morale, turnover, and insufficient training” and “questions of prioritization of saving money over the safety and care of children and families,” the letter said.
Tammy DeCoteau, who owns Decoteau Trauma-Informed Care and Practice, attended the meeting. Her Bismarck clinic treats children dealing with complex trauma.
“A large portion of the children who we serve come from the Burleigh County foster care system,” DeCoteau told the Tribune. “I have been very aware -- as well as every provider in the behavioral health field has been very aware of for a number of years -- about a number of concerns about hostility in the workplace.”
The board is accepting applications to hire a zone director, which must be done by the end of the month. Osadchuk, who was the director of Burleigh County Social Services, is serving as interim director until the position is filled.
“I think this (investigation) needs to happen before we make a decision on who the permanent director is going to be,” Dever said during the meeting.
Commissioner Jim Peluso said he did not want to vote on the matter “because this is something I got as an email the other day and I have no idea what’s going on.”
“If it was that big a concern, how come we weren’t consulted in the past?” he asked.
Commissioner Brian Bitner said he was “surprised” the issue was “at a level of concern where we are talking about an investigation without any information being communicated to us.” He also asked how the board is going to select or pay for an investigator.
Peluso, Bitner and Commissioner Kathleen Jones ultimately voted against the request, with Oban, Dever and Woodcox voting in favor. Commissioner Mark Armstrong did not attend the meeting.
The matter will come before the county commission during its March 16 meeting because of the tie vote, Vietmeier said.
