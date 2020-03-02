Complaints levied against Human Service Zone leader; no decision made on investigation

Osadchuk declined comment to the Tribune. She attended the meeting but the board did not ask her to speak. Board members also did not allow public comments during the meeting.

Oban summed up the concerns in the letter to board members. They were “expressed anonymously” and in “face-to-face conversations,” according to the letter. They accuse social services of a “hostile work environment” and “difficult working relationships with community partners,” and reference “employee morale, turnover, and insufficient training” and “questions of prioritization of saving money over the safety and care of children and families,” the letter said.

Tammy DeCoteau, who owns Decoteau Trauma-Informed Care and Practice, attended the meeting. Her Bismarck clinic treats children dealing with complex trauma.

“A large portion of the children who we serve come from the Burleigh County foster care system,” DeCoteau told the Tribune. “I have been very aware -- as well as every provider in the behavioral health field has been very aware of for a number of years -- about a number of concerns about hostility in the workplace.”