Community voices: New meaning to stay-at-home parenting

That’s fine. I’m fine. We’re all fine.

Except we aren’t, really. An unfathomable amount of death, pain and hardship is being created right now, all across the globe, and we are all going to need to tackle this colossal challenge we face now, collectively.

A similar philosophy has taken root in my household. We told the kids that the only way we get through this is by working together. So, that means that Jellybean will have to learn more about distance learning than her mom or I have ever needed to know, within about a week. Goofball is learning how to diffuse more kinetic human energy than any of us has ever seen concentrated into a 3-foot frame before, within the small confines of our modest home.

He’s already broken several electronic devices. It’s not going great.

My wife and I are learning on the fly how to work full-time jobs from home. Both of our jobs were made easier by the ability to interact with other human beings, face to face. That’s just how we, as humans, build trust relationships with each other. And, temporarily, that ability is gone.