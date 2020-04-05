Community voices: A chance to face our feelings

Feelings are funny things. They often hover beneath the surface of conscious thought, while we passively float along in the current. This works well in times of joy and peace, but the white water rapids of pain and stress can make us feel out of control or desperate.
Since North Dakotans began swirling in the eddies of social distancing and self-isolation, most of us have noticed an elevated level of stress. In times of crisis, our personal tendencies become amplified. Perfectionists go off the charts with their standards; worriers are crippled by their cares; controllers grasp for new ways to manipulate. Many who have never experienced physical symptoms related to their emotions now discover an ache in their chest or tension in their shoulders. Simply put, we are feeling our feelings more than ever.
This isn’t all bad news. If a crisis like this exacerbates the personal issues of which we have hitherto been unaware, then the present moment is pulsating with the potential of personal growth. I never knew how much I rely upon stability or safety for a sense of wellbeing, but now I crave a deeper source of confidence. I didn’t realize how my temper can hurt my loved ones, but I’m searching for a way to manage it. I didn’t realize how often I worry about the future, and so I want to learn how to more fully exist in the present.
Of course, this is all easier said than done, since managing feelings takes a great deal of effort and practice. To help, here are two strategies that have worked in my own life for facing my feelings head on:
Observe your feelings.
Something powerful happens when we step back from the roller coaster of our thoughts and feelings in order to simply observe them without judgment. The mere act of noticing allows me to differentiate myself from my feelings to the degree that they no longer trigger an automatic reaction. By recognizing that they are not me, real as they are, I no longer find myself drowning in their rapids. We can watch feelings from the shoreline rather than a teetering raft.
This can be as simple as closing your eyes and taking inventory of what your body is specifically feeling, including the thoughts that may be causing those physical manifestations. Once I take the opportunity to differentiate my identity from my inclinations, I can acknowledge feelings without feeling guilty about them. I perceive that they are real and acknowledge that they are transient, which dissipates their mounting intensity. Simply being mindful of our emotions amounts to swimming ashore, unraveling the tightly wound stress in our bodies and creating space for calm.
Talk to your feelings.
Yes, you heard me. Talk to your feelings. As you practice observing and differentiating from your feelings, relish in that separateness by literally interacting with them. Eckhart Tolle advises readers to wink at their impulses as one would a rambunctious child, which acknowledges their presence but minimizes their power. There you go again, anxiety or anger, you might say, I see you making such a fuss, you little rascal!
When stress leads to panic-attack symptoms, Barry McDonagh paradoxically challenges readers to beg for more. I feel my pounding heart, but it’s a strong muscle and I’m not going to die, so give me more! I’m dizzy with distress, but it can’t kill me, so how about an extra dose of dizziness! I’m hot with anger, so go ahead and make me hotter! I can handle it! As utterly insane as this sounds, such tactics can actually reset the fight-or-flight reaction that can take over our bodies. By asking for more, we tell our nervous systems that there is no peril, no sabretooth tiger nipping at our heals, and therefore the system can power down.
As a pastor, I deeply value prayer and scripture in times of stress, but I find such resources can feel inaccessible when I’m stuck in fight-or-flight mode. Simple steps like these can cleanse our emotional pallets and create bandwidth so that such means of inspiration can be enjoyed.
The whitewater of COVID-19 is an important opportunity to stand on the shoreline of our emotions, where we observe and even talk to them. People in our lives will appreciate our ability to step out of the current, because drowning people tend to take others with them.
Matt Anderson is the founding pastor of Surprise Church in Bismarck, where he lives with his wife and three children. He also serves as a motivational speaker and consultant for businesses and nonprofits. Follow his blog at matthewmanderson.com.
