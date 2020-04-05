Community voices: A chance to face our feelings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feelings are funny things. They often hover beneath the surface of conscious thought, while we passively float along in the current. This works well in times of joy and peace, but the white water rapids of pain and stress can make us feel out of control or desperate.

Since North Dakotans began swirling in the eddies of social distancing and self-isolation, most of us have noticed an elevated level of stress. In times of crisis, our personal tendencies become amplified. Perfectionists go off the charts with their standards; worriers are crippled by their cares; controllers grasp for new ways to manipulate. Many who have never experienced physical symptoms related to their emotions now discover an ache in their chest or tension in their shoulders. Simply put, we are feeling our feelings more than ever.

This isn’t all bad news. If a crisis like this exacerbates the personal issues of which we have hitherto been unaware, then the present moment is pulsating with the potential of personal growth. I never knew how much I rely upon stability or safety for a sense of wellbeing, but now I crave a deeper source of confidence. I didn’t realize how my temper can hurt my loved ones, but I’m searching for a way to manage it. I didn’t realize how often I worry about the future, and so I want to learn how to more fully exist in the present.