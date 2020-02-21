Comment period on Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge ending

The opportunity for the public to comment to the U.S. Coast Guard on the future of the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge has almost ended.

The Coast Guard is collecting input from “affected federal, state, and local agencies, any affected Indian tribes and other interested persons” through Monday as it studies the environmental impact of BNSF Railway’s plans to demolish the 137-year-old bridge and replace it.

The federal agency also is studying a proposal from the nonprofit Friends of the Rail Bridge to repurpose the bridge into a footbridge adjacent to a new structure. The group is opposed to demolishing the bridge, which the National Trust for Historic Preservation last year named one of “America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.”

The bridge crosses the Missouri River, connecting Bismarck and Mandan. It was built in 1883, with the spans replaced in 1905.