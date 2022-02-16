Cold and snow could bookend pleasant Saturday in Bismarck-Mandan

Another Alberta clipper system is expected to bring colder and snowier weather to North Dakota for the latter part of the week, but the worst conditions are once again expected in the east.

Wind chills overnight into Thursday morning are forecast as low as the minus 30s in northern North Dakota, and in the minus teens in the Bismarck region, according to the National Weather Service.

Windy conditions are expected late Thursday into Friday. A high wind watch for gusts up to 60 mph is in place for the eastern portion of central North Dakota. Burleigh County is not included in the advisory area but is just to the west of it, and gusts in the Bismarck-Mandan area after midnight Thursday could reach 45 mph.

Recent storm systems have tracked through the James River and Red River valleys, impacting those regions harder than western and central North Dakota. That could happen again this week. A winter storm watch is in place for eastern North Dakota, with an inch of snow and blizzard conditions possible to end the workweek, according to the weather service. Travel could be impacted.

"This will be followed by a quick warm-up for Saturday, and a return to much colder temperatures and chances for accumulating snow to begin the upcoming week," the weather service said.

Saturday's high temperature in the Bismarck-Mandan area could approach 50 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. But snow is likely in the area Sunday night, Monday and possibly Tuesday, with daytime highs reaching only the single digits above zero early in the workweek, according to the forecast.

