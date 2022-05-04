Coast Guard rejects claim of state ownership of rail bridge; matter could land in court

Federal officials have rejected an argument that BNSF Railway does not own the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge, a move that might prompt a local preservation group to sue to try to save the structure from demolition.

The railroad on Tuesday said it will "defend at all cost" against any lawsuit because an unfavorable decision "would impact many other river bridges across the Midwest and West."

The Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit maintains that the state has held ownership of the Missouri River bed up to the high-water mark since statehood, along with any permanent fixtures attached. The bridge spanning the river was built in 1883, six years before North Dakota became a state, with the spans replaced in 1905.

The preservation group believes state ownership of the bridge would bolster its efforts to stop BNSF from razing the aging structure to make way for a modern bridge. But the state Attorney General's Office has twice refused to weigh in on ownership, saying that no state agency or entity is involved in the dispute.

The U.S. Coast Guard decides on projects proposed along that part of the Missouri River and has been overseeing the permitting process for a new bridge for years. The armed forces branch in a Tuesday letter to FORB President Mark Zimmerman and BNSF Bridge Maintenance Director Mike Herzog said, "It is undisputed that BNSF has sufficient ownership rights necessary to operate and maintain the existing bridge as it has done, and its predecessors have done, since the bridge was constructed."

The letter from Bridge Permits and Policy Chief Shelly Sugarman said the Coast Guard "is not qualified to serve as an arbiter of property ownership disputes" and that it asked the North Dakota Attorney General's Office for an opinion on the matter but was denied.

"Given that the state has considered the positions advanced by FORB and BNSF, and elected not to assert an ownership interest in the rail bridge or otherwise take a position on this dispute, the Coast Guard has determined that BNSF is the proper party to submit an application for a replacement bridge," Sugarman wrote. "As such, the Coast Guard will continue to process the application package submitted by BNSF."

The Coast Guard is scheduled in late June to complete a final environmental impact statement -- one of the final steps in the permit process. A draft statement released last year lists removing the existing bridge and constructing a new one as a proposed alternative, and retaining the bridge and building a new one with three potential designs as others.

A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to turn the structure into a foot bridge at just under $7 million. The preservation group has not said how much money it has raised.

FORB met on Tuesday night and decided to make another case to the Coast Guard for state ownership of the bridge, according to Zimmerman.

Bridge supporters believe that if the state does indeed own the bridge, the director of the State Historical Society would be required by law to determine the structure's historical significance -- a determination that could block demolition.

If the second pitch to the Coast Guard fails, "the only option left is to seek court action," Zimmerman said.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley seemed to suggest the same in an April 27 letter to State Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, who independently sought an opinion on the bridge ownership matter.

"There are ... some situations which are unsuited for an attorney general opinion, including when the question presented requires a factual determination," Wrigley wrote. "Such matters are best reserved for another forum where the factual assessments can be weighed and rendered."

BNSF Railway has called the claim of state ownership "facially and legally absurd."

Spokeswoman Amy McBeth on Tuesday told the Tribune that "This Hail Mary by FORB should be seen for what it is -- an abuse of the regulatory process and harmful to North Dakota’s shippers."

"FORB’s threats of litigation are further evidence of not participating in the consulting process in good faith and instead appear to be using the federal regulatory process to delay and increase costs for a private company," she said. "Supporting FORB’s efforts to save the old bridge is inconsistent with supporting rail safety, infrastructure investment in North Dakota and the country’s supply chain."

