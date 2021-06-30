Coal Creek Station finds new owner in Bismarck company

The search for a new owner for Coal Creek Station is over, as a Bismarck-based company has reached a deal with operator Great River Energy to purchase the power plant.
Affiliates of Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. will acquire the McLean County plant and its transmission line, the company announced Wednesday. The deal is expected to close later this year. The purchase price wasn't disclosed.
Rainbow manages power and natural gas assets for clients within the utility sector. It is part of United Energy Corp., a holding company with subsidiaries involved in supplying gas, producing oil, and marketing oil, gas and electricity.
Rainbow President Stacy Tschider said the company has 28 years of experience in marketing power throughout North America. Affiliate Rainbow Energy Center will operate the plant and affiliate Nexus Line will operate the power line, which extends from Coal Creek into Minnesota.
“We are committed to providing competitive and reliable power to consumers," Tschider said in a statement. "As a privately held company, we are uniquely positioned to actively pursue customers that purchase power on the open market, which includes power purchased by Great River Energy.”
Great River Energy announced last year that it planned to close Coal Creek in 2022 unless it could find a new owner. The plant has run at a loss for several years, and the Minnesota-based power cooperative sought to essentially give it away if it could find any takers.
"Purchasing energy and capacity from Rainbow was not in our original plan, but it will serve as a reliable steppingstone in our power supply transition," GRE President and CEO David Saggau said in a statement.
GRE is planning to add 900 megawatts of wind power within the next two years.
The co-op's announcement last year that it had intended to close the plant sent shock waves through North Dakota’s coal-producing counties and the state Capitol in Bismarck. Coal Creek is the largest coal-fired power plant in North Dakota.
Its planned closure was one of the factors that prompted the Legislature earlier this year to pass several pieces of legislation aimed at helping the state’s coal industry, which faces competition from natural gas and renewable power. One bill grants power plant operators relief from the coal conversion tax they pay the state and will save them a combined $43 million over the next two years.
Coal Creek and the adjacent Falkirk Mine, which supplies the plant with lignite coal, collectively employ about 700 people. The plant and mine support numerous other jobs in the region. Water and steam from Coal Creek is used by the Blue Flint Ethanol plant next door.
Rainbow plans to hire existing Coal Creek workers to operate the plant.
"The employees at Coal Creek Station are known for their innovation in the industry," Tschider said. "We are looking forward to not only building upon this history but taking it to a whole new level."
McLean County and several other coal counties last year enacted moratoriums or other zoning ordinances targeting renewable power as wind and solar developers saw an opportunity to connect to the transmission line that carries Coal Creek’s power to Minnesota if the plant were to close.
There will be space on that line for renewable power after all even with the plant operating, Rainbow said. The company plans to install a system down the road to capture Coal Creek’s carbon dioxide emissions and inject them underground. The system would use some of the power Coal Creek generates, freeing up room on the line. Some initial work has already taken place to study the feasibility of using the technology at the site.
Such technology for coal plants is in its infancy and expensive, but many state officials have embraced the concept as a way to keep North Dakota’s coal industry viable as the American public’s demand to address climate change grows.
"Carbon capture and storage is vital to continued operation of Coal Creek Station and will be an important step toward Gov. Doug Burgum's goal for the state to reach carbon neutrality by 2030," Tschider said, referencing a challenge the governor issued earlier this year to the state's energy industry to strike a balance between the carbon dioxide released from within the state and the amount of emissions contained or offset in some way.
One other carbon capture project is in the works at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station in Center. A federal tax credit is helping to make the projects economically viable.
Coal Creek began producing electricity in North Dakota in 1979. Its two units have a capacity of 1,100 megawatts, which is 300 megawatts more than the state's next-biggest coal plant. Coal Creek is west of U.S. Highway 83 between Washburn and Underwood.
GRE also operates another coal-fired power plant in North Dakota near Jamestown. The Spiritwood Station is much smaller than Coal Creek, and the co-op is planning to run it on natural gas in the future.
