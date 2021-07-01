Coal Creek deal brings relief to McLean County; questions linger

That process is known as carbon storage or sequestration, and Rainbow’s plans to pursue it have also caused alarm within the Bismarck-based Dakota Resource Council.

“Their entire business plan hinges on carbon sequestration which, time and time again over the past 15 years, has not worked on the scale they’re planning,” Executive Director Scott Skokos said.

The technology is in its infancy and not widely in use around the world, but some projects that have tried it in the United States have run over budget or shut down. Skokos said the uncertainty around the technology might give North Dakotans false hope that it will work out the way its proponents intend.

Supporters of the technology view it as a way to address climate change. The emissions from Coal Creek would be injected down wells nearby, where they would form a plume in layers of rock thousands of feet below the earth’s surface. Rainbow President Stacy Tschider told reporters this week that the company has secured 45,000 acres in McLean County for underground storage. The project would cost an estimated $1.5 billion.

A federal tax credit for such projects is key to Rainbow’s plans, Tschider said, adding that the company’s goal is to take coal “to the next level.”